Congress faces backlash in Karnataka over 'peace' post amid Operation Sindhoor

The Karnataka unit of the Congress found itself at the centre of a political storm on Wednesday after it briefly shared a Mahatma Gandhi quote on peace—just hours after Indian fighter jets launched a cross-border strike as part of ‘Operation Sindhoor’. Karnataka Congress shared an X post, hours later the Indian government announced 'Operation Sindhoor'

The now-deleted post on social media platform X read: “The most powerful weapon of mankind is peace – Mahatma Gandhi.” It was published shortly after the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists, including several children.

Following a wave of criticism, the party later issued a more assertive message lauding the Indian Air Force. “The Indian Air Force (IAF), widely recognised as one of the world's strongest air forces, gave a befitting reply to the cowardly #PahalgamTerroristAttack. We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. #OperationSindoor,” the second post stated.

However, the earlier peace message had already triggered sharp political reactions.

Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje slammed the Congress for what she described as a misplaced response during a moment that called for national unity. “While our brave forces strike terror camps deep inside Pakistan, Karnataka Congress preaches the mantra of 'peace'. In the face of terrorism, they choose appeasement over patriotism. Shame on Karnataka Congress!” she posted on X.

Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa also lashed out, demanding answers from state Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as well as from senior national leader Rahul Gandhi. He questioned why the party’s instinct was not to stand unequivocally with the families of those killed in the Pahalgam carnage.

Operation Sindhoor, launched early Wednesday, was a high-precision airstrike mission led by the Indian Air Force, targeting known terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied regions. The operation was greenlit following intelligence reports that the groups behind the Pahalgam attack were regrouping. The strikes were seen as a show of strength and resolve after one of the deadliest civilian attacks in recent years on Indian soil.

(With agency inputs)