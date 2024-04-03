Congress has appeasement policy, hence SDPI supporting them: Pralhad Joshi

After Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) extended their support to Congress, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that the Congress party has an "appeasement policy", hence, an "anti-national party" like SDPI is supporting them. Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

"Congress has never contributed to a cohesive environment in the country. Be it Atal Bihari Vajpayee's or PM Modi's tenure, the country has been in more peace than Congress' tenure. Major riots in the country have happened in Congress' tenure. They never want unity between Hindu-Muslim. Congress party has an appeasement policy, hence, an anti-national party like SDPI is supporting them," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of taking support from the Social Democratic Party of India, the political outfit of the banned Popular Front and asked if the people of Karnataka could remain safe under the Congress government.

SDPI is widely considered to be the political outfit of the banned terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

BJP Kerala President K Surendran has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his position on the declaration by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to extend unconditional support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections

The Union Home Ministry had in September 2022 declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'.

It had said that PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order, etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.