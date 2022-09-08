Congress is trying to tamper the image of 'Brand Bengaluru' : Tejasvi Surya
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader declared the floods were restricted to certain parts of Bengaluru but the Congress is trying to suggest that the entire city is flooded.
Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya has accused the Congress of maligning the image of Bengaluru, residents of which city have been battling crippling floods over the past four days. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader declared the floods were restricted to certain parts of Bengaluru but the Congress is trying to suggest that the entire city is flooded.
He also said that in many of the areas now under water there were illegal encroachments on to lake beds that were permitted when the Congress was last in power.
"The opposition is trying to defame 'Brand Bengaluru' for their petty political gains. There is inundation in only parts of the city. The IT parks in Bellandur, who encroached on the lakes there? Congress should answer this..." Surya declared.
Earlier the Karnataka unit of the Congress hit out at Surya after he was pictured at a restaurant to review the masala dosa as many in Bengaluru were affected by the floods.
A video shared by Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal was widely shared on social media and showed Surya eating the dosa and saying, "After watching one of the Instagram reels, I am here in Padmanabhanagar to try out this 'benne masala dosa'. I am loving this dosa and I also suggest you all try their uppittu as well. I am sure you all will love it too."
Ballal claimed the video was shot September 5 - when many areas in Bengaluru were flooded. She wrote, "Video dated 5th September. Tejasvi Surya enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?"
Hindustan Times could not independently verify when the video was shot.
Karnataka to provide monetary aid for SC/ST patients with rare diseases
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday announced monetary aid for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) patients in the state suffering from diseases categorised as "rare diseases" and "high-cost diseases". "For such diseases where there is no facility to provide treatment in government hospitals, monetary aid will be provided by the state through Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust using unspent SCSP/TSP fund allocation," Sudhakar added.
Electric vehicles should be easily available to the public, says Gzb MP VK Singh
A three-day electronic motor vehicle show EV India 2022 began at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The show was inaugurated by union minister of state for road transport and highways of India and Ghaziabad MP Vijay Kumar Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. The exhibition is being organised by Indian Exhibition Services and Green society of India. It is supported by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NITI Aayog.
Central Vista-themed features expected on key avenues
Central Vista-themed features are expected on key avenues connecting C-hexagon and Kartavya Path, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate as part of revamped Central Vista on Thursday evening. The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to undertake a complete transformation of eight stretches including Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg, and Babar Road for the purpose.
2 shot dead over land dispute in Ferozepur
Two people died while two others sustained injuries after gun shots were fired during a violent scuffle over a piece of land in Ferozepur on Thursday. Two groups had clashed over 6 kanals of land in Fatehgarh Sabrah village. While two people – Balwinder Singh, 60, and Balraj Singh, 22, were killed, two others, including one Pargat Singh, were injured.
Rescued a month ago, critically ill Indian rock python undergoes plastic surgery
An Indian rock python rescued last month by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Mumbai-based Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare underwent plastic surgery yesterday to help it heal from injuries and fractures in what could be a breakthrough moment in the treatment of critically endangered animals, reptiles and birds, officials have said. Also Read Stray carpet python snake gets removed from an Australian school window.
