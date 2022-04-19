Congress leaders among 35 booked for protests in Karnataka
Bengaluru police have booked senior Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar and national general secretary Randeep Surjewala, among others, for protesting outside chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence last week, officials said on Monday.
On April 14, Congress launched protests in Bengaluru demanding the KS Eshwarappa’s arrest over the alleged suicide by contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Santosh Patil, even as the chief minister said they had no “moral right” to demonstrate.
DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders were also briefly detained, after which they held an overnight protest outside the Vidhan Soudha.
According to police, cases were filed against the agitators under Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act (the penalty for contravention of orders), Section 341 (wrongful restraint), and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Eshwarappa has been accused of abetting Patil’s suicide. He was found dead in Udupi last Tuesday, and in his purported suicide note, Patil blamed the BJP leader and two of his aides “directly”, accusing him of asking 40 per cent commission.
“The police had arrested us en route to CM Bommai’s residence, and they were released later. Now they have lodged an FIR. Former minister Eshwarappa violated prohibitory orders to carry out protest marches and staged protests. Why is there no case on him?” Shivakumar said.
“Why has CM Bommai not ordered to lodge cases on those who recited Hindu prayers in a church? Muslim vendors were troubled in fares, no cases on them. Instead, CM Bommai is asking what is wrong with moral policing. CM Bommai is supporting moral policing in the state,” he said.
Karnataka police on Saturday had formed seven teams to investigate the alleged suicide of the contractor. “In the Santosh Patil case, some directions have been given. Under SPs’ (superintendent of police) leadership, seven investigation teams have been formed and sent to different parts of the state. We will conduct the investigation comprehensively and take it forward,” Prathap Reddy, the additional director general of police (law & order), said in Udupi.
A day before his body was found, a suicide note was sent by Patil as a WhatsApp message to his associates and a section of the media, holding Eshwarappa responsible.
-
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
-
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
-
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
-
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
-
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
