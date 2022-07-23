Congress's DK Shivakumar says BJP ‘used’, ‘supressed’ ex CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who is often seen as an aspirant for the chief ministerial post, has chipped into the talks of former chief minister and BJP leaderBS Yediyurappa vacating his Shikaripura seat for his son, saying that the BJP could win more seats under his leadership than anyone else. Yediyurappa's vacating of seat for son for the 2023 Karnataka polls has also set off retirement rumours.

The BJP strongman announced his decision to vacate his seat on Friday for his eldest son - BY Vijayendra - to contest in the 2023 assembly polls even as the BJP has been vocal about its stand against dynastic politics. Some legislators within the party have even been advocating for a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly elections.

"BJP leader BS Yediyurappa should not announce his retirement as he still has the political strength. The BJP has won more seats under his leadership but not with the name of another person," DK Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yediyurappa, while announcing his departure from Shikaripura, appealed to locals to support his son. "I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa had said.

Recalling the veteran leader's resignation, DK Shivakumar said, "Operation Kamala (Lotus) was launched in Yediyurappa's name and BJP came to power, while he went to the Raj Bhavan with tears in his eyes and thus resigned."

The Congress stalwart also alleged that the BJP has always "used him", adding, "No matter how hurt he is, he has always backed the party. He believed in the party's ideology and worked. He knows the pain and persecution he's been through mentally and was suppressed. However, the BJP has used him as much as they wanted."

Yediyurappa however has quashed rumours in the past that he had been side-lined in the party.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the BJP will contest the upcoming assembly polls under the guidance of the senior leader. “He never retires. Yediyurappa has never retired. In the next elections, his strength and guidance will be there,” Bommai said, calling Yediyurappa a "fatherly figure".

In his public address on Friday, Yediyurappa listed out his son's achievements and said he played a significant role in the victory of party candidate Narayana Gowda in the K.R. Pet Assembly segment in Mandya district.

"BJP candidate, current Minister for Sports and Youth Services Narayana Gowda's victory was ensured by Vijayendra. Vijayendra had put in efforts and now, the candidate Narayana Gowda has created a favourable atmosphere to ensure a win in three and four Assembly segments of the districts," Yediyurappa asserted confidence in Vijayendra and added that his son was capable of handling the "wins" of some MLAs in Karnataka.

(With ANI Inputs)