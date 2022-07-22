Bommai on Yediyurappa's wish to vacate seat for son in 2023: 'He never retires'
- The assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled for early 2023.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asserted that his party will fight the upcoming assembly polls under the guidance of senior BJP leader and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, who has expressed his wish of vacating his assembly seat for his son with speculations rife about his retirement from electoral politics.
Earlier in the day, B S Yediyurappa, former chief minister of Karnataka, said his son and party's state vice-president B Y Vijayendra will be contesting the 2023 Assembly polls from his Shikaripura constituency which, he said, he would be vacating. "I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said.
Hours later, Bommai -- who was in Delhi -- was quoted as telling reporters: “He never retires. Yediyurappa has never retired. In the next elections, his strength and guidance will be there.” He also called Yediyurappa a "fatherly figure" and said that the central leaders know about that, reported news agency PTI.
Bommai is in the national capital to attend the farewell dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind.
Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra was reportedly denied an MLC ticket by the central leadership in late May at the time of the biennial elections. He was later appointed as the party's state vice President
The assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled for early 2023. The BJP has said it is confident of winning another term.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Arvind Kejriwal, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee meet, discuss pollution, jobs
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee in the national capital. The chief minister also shared the successful models of health and education of Delhi with Banerjee, Kejriwal informed in a tweet. "It was an honour to meet Nobel Laureate and economist Dr. Abhijit Banerjee," he wrote. Kejriwal also shared a photo facilitating Banerjee in his office. World renowned economist Banerjee teaches economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
-
Students and parents eager for FYJC admissions to kick off
With results of SSC, ICSE and finally CBSE declared by their various boards, students and parents are eager for the Centralised Admissions Process for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats to kick off. The FYJC admission process in the state is done in two parts. In Part 1, class 10 students provide personal information, including their names, ages, addresses, date of birth, and applicability to various quotas.
-
African swine fever case confirmed in Bareilly, advisory issued
A case of African swine fever was confirmed in Bhandsar village of Bareilly district by the Indian Veterinary and Research Institute on Thursday. After Lucknow and Kanpur, Bareilly was the third district in the state to confirm an ASF case. IVRI also issued a detailed advisory, defining dos and don'ts, to the pig owners. In Kanpur, more than 70 pigs were found dead within 72 hours due to ASF.
-
Bengaluru metro says its India's 1st to test 5G network on its station
Bengaluru's Namma Metro has become India's first Metro in India to test the 5G network at one of the stations. On Friday, the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced that it tested the 5G network under the Pilot Project of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to achieve greater speed. In its first move, basic internet was provided in a metro train travelling between Byappanahalli metro station and MG Road Metro station.
-
Eknath Shinde's govt formed due to demonic ambition, says Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched an all out attack on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling his government unconstitutional and one born out of demonic ambition, PTI reported. "What these people (Shinde faction) did was against humanity. When their leader (Uddhav) fell ill due to coronavirus, they (rebels) went to Surat (in June)," he claimed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics