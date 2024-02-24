Constitution Awareness Campaign: Bengaluru police announce traffic restrictions. Full details

The Karnataka government's ‘Constitution awareness campagin’ will be conducted tomorrow at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds and more than a lakh people are expected to present to this event. As high-profile people will also be attending this Congress-led government's massive programme, Bengaluru police announced traffic restrictions in Central Bengaluru region. Constitution Awareness Campaign: Bengaluru police announce traffic restrictions

Here are the traffic restrictions to be noted

Vehicles coming to the program from inside city move towards Windsor Manor Junction-BDA upper ramp-Ramanamaharshi Road PG Halli Bus

Stand-Kaveri Junction-Mekhri Circle Service Road-Mekhri Circle take a rightturn-Mekhri Circle Service Road Gate No.02- Tripuravasini Palace. Park the vehicles in the ground and then reach the venue by walk as indicated in the signboards.

During exit, leave the Tripuravasini Exit Gate and take Jayamahal Road and pass through Mekhri circle. Vehicles coming from Bellary Road Hebbal side will arrive at Mekhri Circle. Underpass then move to Gate No-02 and park the vehicles at Tripuravasini. Palace ground, then reach the venue by walk as indicated by the signboards.

During exit, vehicles can leave from Tripuravasini Exit Gate and take Jayamahal Road and exit the city via Mekhri Circle.

Alternative routes to be used by road users

To go to Palace Road, commuters must travel from Mysore bank circle to Vasanthanagara under pass.

To go to M.V Jayaram road, commuters must travel from Palace Road BDA Junction to Chakravarthi Layout including Vasanthanagar under pass till Old Udaya TV Junction (Both direction).

To go to Bellary Road and Cunningham Road, commuters must travel from LRDE junction to Hebbala From Balekundri circle to Lee Meridiran under pass

To go Miller road and Jayamahal road, commuters must travel from Old Udaya TV Junction to LRDE Junction Jayamahal road and Bengaluru Palace surrounding roads.

To go to Yashawanthapura and Mekhri Circle road, commuters must travel from Yashawanthapura to Indian Institute of Science to Mekhri circle.

Parking is prohibited in the below areas during the event

Palace Road, Jayamahal Road, Ramanamaharshi road, Mount Carmel, MV Jayaram road CV Raman Road, Nandidurga road, College road, Vasanthanagar Road, Bellary Road, Tharalabalu road.