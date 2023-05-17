Consultations are still on, says Cong MP Syed Naseer amid deliberations over new Karnataka CM

Amid Congress' ongoing deliberations on the selection of Karnataka's next chief minister, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday night said that consultations are still on at the national level. Hussain was leaving from the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital after a meeting on Tuesday night.

"There was no meeting. These were courtesy calls. Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met the national president, discussed everything that happened in the election and gave him feedback. Consultations are still on at the national level. These will continue tomorrow. As soon as a decision is made, we will tell you," Hussain on Tuesday.

Party sources said UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to reach Delhi on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh and is expected to meet some leaders who are part of the decision-making process in Karnataka.

The sources said DK Shivakumar, who is Karnataka Congress chief, is likely to agree to suggestions made by Sonia Gandhi to help the party solve the leadership issue in the state. Dr G Parameshwara, former Karnataka Deputy CM, has also shown his keenness for the top job in the state, stating that if he is assigned the responsibility, he will fulfil it.

"If the Congress high command gives me the responsibility of the CM post, I will definitely fulfil it. They know everything about me and my work. I don't want to lobby," he said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in Karnataka. Party leader Rahul Gandhi met Kharge on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state. Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said a "good decision" will come.

"Decision will come, wait. Good decision will come. It will come as soon as possible," Venugopal said as he left Kharge's residence. The sources said that the central observers are likely to meet Kharge on Thursday morning at 11 am.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached Delhi.