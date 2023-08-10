Contractors up in arms against Karnataka Govt over pending bills, DCM says justice will be done

With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors up in arms against the government over pending dues, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said an inquiry is on and justice will be done to those who have taken up the work and completed them honestly. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

The contractors of the city civic body have recently given representations to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy and other opposition leaders seeking intervention in getting pending dues released. They have alleged the government has kept bills pending for the last 26 months.

"As per law we have said investigation has to be done. They (contractors) had complained, Kempanna (Karnataka State Contractors Association President) had complained (irregularities). We have to get justice for them, for work taken up and for the government. Let anyone go anywhere they want for publicity. I know who is calling them (contractors) to Delhi, sending them before the media, let them do it," Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have ordered an inquiry, let them (contractors) prove the work they have done. Those who have done the work honestly, the government will ensure justice to them."

The Congress government has constituted a SIT to look into the authenticity of the bills raised for works taken up in the city, which contractors have been protesting as it will lead to delay in clearance, and are demanding that their bills be paid at the earliest.

Karnataka State Contractors Association has also decided to meet the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding clearance of pending bills.

