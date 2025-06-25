Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Couple found dead at Bengaluru old age home; suicide suspected

PTI |
Jun 25, 2025 10:10 PM IST

Preliminary investigation suggests suicide, though police are probing the incident from all angles.

An elderly couple was found hanging at a senior citizens’ home on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Krishnamurthy (81) and his wife Radha (74).(Pixabay/Representative)
The deceased have been identified as Krishnamurthy (81) and his wife Radha (74).(Pixabay/Representative)

The deceased have been identified as Krishnamurthy (81) and his wife Radha (74).

Preliminary investigation suggests suicide, though police are probing the incident from all angles.

The couple had earlier stayed at an old age home in Byatarayanapura in 2021, but returned to live with their son in 2023. They were recently admitted to the old-age home in JP Nagar, where the incident occurred, police said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

