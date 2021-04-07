Covid-19: Bengaluru under prohibitory orders. Here's the list of other worst-hit districts in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order banning the use of swimming pools, gyms, party halls and other such shared spaces with immediate effect in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported.

In wake of the Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru, restrictions under Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in the city from today, the order said. "Prohibit operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, party hall in apartment/residential complexes in Bengaluru city," it read.

Apart from Bengaluru, districts of Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Bidar were also witnessing a steep rise in infections, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

"The cases are going up in five other districts apart from Bengaluru urban. We have taken note of it. We are in constant engagement and consultation with the district administrations. More vaccine doses have been sent. We have asked them to do more tests and also to track and trace primary contacts within 24 hours. Some more strict guidelines needed to be issued in Mysuru," Sudhakar told ANI.

While Bengaluru Urban district alone reported 4,266 cases on April 6, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Bidar recorded 237, 185, 157 and 167 fresh cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Karnataka was also listed among the eight states of India which have shown a rise in fresh cases accounting for 80.70 per cent of the new cases reported in the country in a day, Union health ministry said. The state, along with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, also accounts for 74.5 per cent of India's total active cases, according to the ministry.

According to the state health department, Karnataka recorded 6,150 fresh Covid-19 cases and 39 new deaths on Tuesday. The active number of cases stands at 45,107.