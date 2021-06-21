Covid-19: 41st Oxygen Express reaches Bengaluru

The forty-first "Oxygen Express" carrying 114 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), in six cryogenic containers has reached the city, the South Western Railway said on Monday.

So far, Karnataka has received 4,526.29 tonnes of LMO by rail.

"The 41th Oxygen Express has reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 05:35 AM today. It had started from Jamnagar, Gujarat at 01:45 PM on June19," South Western Railway said in a statement.

Indian Railways has so far run 448 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 32,464 tonnes of LMO in 1,854 tankers to all over the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against Covid -19.