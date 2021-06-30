Covid-19: Bengaluru Metro to resume services from July 1

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday said the metro services in the city will be operational from 7am to 6pm on weekdays from Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The metro rail services in the city will be available from morning to evening with a frequency of five minutes in peak hours and 15 minutes in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday.

The BMRCL in a statement also informed that depending on the patronage, the trains would be operated with increased or decreased frequency.

The metro services will not be functional on weekends in view of Covid-induced curfew in the state.

Earlier, the BMRCL said that under the Unlock-2 guidelines, the metro train services were available from June 21 from 7am to 11am and from 3pm to 6pm on weekdays and suspension of operations on Saturdays and Sundays or weekends.

The BMRCL has also decided to begin a token system, which was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The smart token system has been decided to start undertaking single journeys from July 1 in addition to smart cards.

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 3,382 new Covid cases and 111 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The new cases and deaths took the state tally to over 2.8 million (2,843,810) and the toll to 35,040, the health department said, reported PTI.

The active caseload of the state currently stands at 76,505, the health data showed.

The state has a positivity rate of 1.97% and a case fatality rate of 3.28% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban district reported 813 new Covid-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, while 11 people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had also helped the state government during the second wave of Covid as it established a 100-bed COVID Care Centre to deal with the exponential surge in cases.