Covid-19 cases drop in Karnataka, so does demand for hospital beds and oxygen

Karnataka has been witnessing a drop in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for the last fortnight leading to reduced demand for hospital beds and oxygen. Almost half of the hospital beds are now vacant in the state, reported Kannada Prabha, citing Dr Prasanna HM, the president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association.

The Covid-19 war room in the state's bulletin showed on Sunday that 63.64% of the 48,167 beds with oxygen were booked on June 3. However, on June 17 only 32.53 % beds were booked out of 48,105 beds available with oxygen.

Victoria hospital, the biggest Covid-19 care hospital in Bengaluru, registered 361 of 416 vacant beds.

Dr. Prasanna observed in the report that those who are occupying the beds in various hospitals are “mainly asymptomatic and need very little care.”

“They do not require as much medical care and attention. The number of daily admissions for Covid-19 has also come down drastically,” he said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bed portal updated the number of vacant beds under the government quota to be 6,750 against the installed capacity of 7,172 in the general category.

In the high dependency units, 4,243 beds are vacant out of 4,913 beds. In addition to this, 288 ventilator beds are unoccupied out of 642 beds under the government quota.

In Karnataka, 15 districts that have recorded less than 5% positivity rate, are not under lockdown anymore. But in 13 other districts, the lockdown protocol will continue as announced on June 11.

Mysuru with more than 10 % positivity rate will continue to be under lockdown according to a government notification.

The news comes after Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada registered the highest and second-highest number of cases in Karnataka on Friday.

The positive cases reported for Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada were 1100 and 1007 respectively, and the corresponding figures for fatalities were 39 and 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON