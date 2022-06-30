Cubbon Park pet ban on hold, fresh rules next week, say Bengaluru officials
- In relief for pet owners, the proposed ban on pet dogs in Bengaluru's Cubbon park will temporarily be put on hold, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said.
In good news for animal lovers, Bengaluru authorities have decided against a ban on pets at the city's Cubbon Park. PC Mohan, who is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru (Central), tweeted: “Held a meeting with minister for horticulture Shri Munirathna concerning a proposal to prohibit entry of pet dogs into Bengaluru's Cubbon Park. Horticulture department temporarily blocks the ban on pets. Minister assured me that he would look into this matter."
"The blanket ban on pets is against the Animal Welfare Board of India 2016 guidelines framed following a case in the Delhi HC about dogs being allowed in public parks. I hope for a conducive decision in the best interest of the public,” he added.
“A member of We Love Cubbonpark Group and Cubbonpark Canines Group, Smt Sunita, (and) deputy directors of Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh were also present for the meeting," he further wrote.
He said the horticulture department would frame fresh rules by next week and till then, the proposal to ban pets into the park will be put on hold.
The ban was first requested by joggers and park goers who frequented the lung space as many pet owners did not follow guidelines prescribed to keep the green cover of the area intact and ensure cleanliness of the space.
Pet owners, in response, shared around a petition in opposition to the proposed ban, which has over 22,300 signatures and counting.
These guidelines to be followed within the park convey that pet dogs should be leashed at all times, their owners should collect their poop, and that they are prohibited on the lawn area.
