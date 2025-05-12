Cybercriminals exploit Indo-Pak tension to steal data: Bengaluru police chief

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have warned the public about cyber fraudsters using the India-Pakistan conflict situation to spread malicious content and steal personal data. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said cybercriminals take advantage of people’s curiosity to deceive them into dangerous situations. (Representational image)

Police commissioner B Dayananda, in a video advisory, said that cybercriminals are capitalising on the public’s curiosity about the Indo-Pak conflict by circulating fake news and phishing links that can compromise both personal and financial information.

“These criminals take advantage of your curiosity to deceive you into dangerous situations,” Dayananda said, urging the public to stay alert and avoid falling for frauds disguised as news or updates related to the ongoing conflict.

According to the police, common cyber threats include messages claiming to offer leaked videos or exclusive insights into military operations. These often lead unsuspecting users to fraudulent websites or trigger malware downloads that can harvest sensitive data from personal devices.

The advisory highlighted specific file names and messages that should raise red flags, such as “Army job application”, “Dance of the Hillary”, and “Executive file tasksche.exe”. These have been identified as classic phishing tools designed to lure victims into revealing personal information or infect their devices.

In response to the rising threat, the police have issued a list of safety measures for social media and WhatsApp users. The public is urged to avoid opening unknown files—even if sent by known contacts—and to refrain from forwarding suspicious content. Additionally, users are advised to only install apps from verified online stores and to steer clear of links claiming to show breaking news or videos related to the conflict. “Report and exit suspicious WhatsApp groups immediately,” the advisory said, underscoring the need for community vigilance.

Dayananda also recommended disabling auto-download features on WhatsApp and activating two-step verification to bolster account security. He stressed the importance of being cautious with emails from unfamiliar sources, especially those using urgent language tied to the conflict.

People should avoid clicking on unsolicited links or downloading attachments, even if the emails appear to be from trusted organisations. Scammers frequently impersonate legitimate sources in phishing emails, so users are encouraged to verify email addresses closely.

For broader cyber protection, the public is urged to enable two-factor authentication, maintain updated antivirus software, and routinely back up important data. Messages promising sensational content should be treated with suspicion, as they may be fronts for fake news or malware attacks.