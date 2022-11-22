Decision on app-based autorickshaw services by Nov 25, Karnataka govt tells HC

The High Court of Karnataka was informed by the state government on Monday that a decision on the online app-based autorickshaw hailing services will be taken by November 25. The government said the petitions of the service providers have been considered and a decision is pending.

The transport department had recently directed stopping of auto-hailing services as it was not covered under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules in 2016. The licences issued were only for cab-hailing services, the department had held.

The service providers had approached the High Court which had allowed them to continue the services till the government took a decision regarding licences to be issued after speaking to all stakeholders. The bench of Justice C M Poonacha is hearing the case.

The government also requested the court not to issue orders regarding the hike in rates sought by the service providers till the decision was made by the authorities. The rate will be decided by November 25, the court was told. The HC adjourned the hearing to November 28 after recording the submissions.

ANI Technologies Private Limited and Uber India Systems Private Limited had challenged the transport department's decision to stop autorickshaw-hailing services before the court. On October 6, the authorities after a meeting issued an order stating autorickshaw and cab services available under the online apps violated the KODTTA rules and licence.

It was held that 'taxi' service was only for cars and not autorickshaws. The government had claimed before the court that app-based aggregators were charging more than the rates fixed by the authorities by levying surcharge. They had not obtained licence for aggregating autorickshaws and therefore their services have been stopped.

