Deve Gowda appeals for support in upcoming polls in Karnataka

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda appealed to people to support the party considering its previous work and clean record, as the 90-day ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ concluded on Sunday. Addressing a gathering at Uthanalli outskirts of Mysuru at the valedictory function of ‘Pancharatna Rath Ratra’ on Sunday, Janata Dal (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said that there is no doubt that his party will achieve its goal with the hard work of the workers. (HT Archive)

Addressing a gathering at Uthanalli outskirts of Mysuru at the valedictory function of ‘Pancharatna Rath Ratra’ on Sunday, he said, “I grew up and got rooted in politics by our party workers and by the grace of God. No matter how difficult it was, both forces carried on without wavering. Recently, my health has fluctuated, and I was wondering whether I will have the strength to stand before you today or not. But he has given me so much power, so I thought there must be some kind of blessing from god. .. I believe that seeing you join in such a large number, we will get a chance to serve people again.”

Although the organisers planned to take Deve Gowda for a roadshow, it was cancelled, citing health reasons. Before the ceremony, former chief minister and senior JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and other leaders offered special prayers at Chamundeshwari temple.

The party workers from Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts participated in large numbers. More than 100,000 people participated in the function, causing a traffic jam on the Ring Road. The Pancharatna Rath Yatra started in Mulabagilu in the Kolar district and went through 88 constituencies in 90 days.

Gowda said that there is no doubt that his party will achieve its goal with the hard work of the workers. “I saw Kumaraswamy walking around regardless of his health and how you gave him strength at every step. I am saddened that my age and health cannot be a part of this. The Pancharatna yatra program tells us what we want to work on.”

“There is no doubt that Kumaraswamy will fulfil the Pancharatna as soon as he comes to power. In the past, efforts were made to tie their hands, but farmers’ loans were not waived. In all these years of politics, I have never offended people. I asked for votes by clearly stating the plans and fulfilling them when I came to power. I have never been one to chant the mantra of bigotry. All I chanted was the development mantra,” he added.

Gowda said he was born in a state where Basavanna, Kempegowda, Sir. M. Vishveshwaraiah, Tipu Sultan, Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa and Nalwadi Krihnaraja Wodeyar were born. “I have said that I have never done anything to disrespect Karnataka and appeal to bring the party to power.”

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said that with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, JD (S) will come to power with a full majority. “Our target is to win in at least 123 constituencies, and there would not be any confusion regarding candidates for even Hassan and Mandya,” he said.

The ticket distribution for the Hassan constituency has been a bone of contention for the JD(S) ahead of the Assembly polls, with Kumaraswamy reiterating his stand that a party worker will be given priority.

Kumaraswamy also slammed the ruling BJP government and said that increasing reservation to Panchamsaali and Vokkaligas, by reducing the reservation for minorities is a conspiracy to divide society.

The JD(S) has already announced their first list of candidates for the Karnataka polls. The state is likely to go for assembly polls in May.