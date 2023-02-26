In a bizarre incident, 167 liters of diesel was stolen from two state run buses in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka New Town bus station, reported The Times of India. A case has been filed by the employee of Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the investigation is on. Diesel stolen from two BMTC buses in Bengaluru: Report

According to a report, the depot in charge Puttenahalli bus depot observed a fuel spill in the bus station last week when he was working in the night shift. He then found that the fuel had been stolen from parked buses by the miscreants and immediately filed a complaint in a nearby police station. The total stolen diesel is said to be worth Rs. 14, 000.

Recently, a state-run bus was stolen from Karnataka’s Chincholi bus station and police later found the bus in Telangana. The CCTV footage showed a man walking up to it, and later driving it away.

According to police, the bus was parked in the Chincholi bus depot on Monday night at 9 pm by driver Ayub Khan and conductor Erappa. The bus came from Bidar. The driver and conductor slept in the restroom at the bus depot and when they came to start the trip to Bidar in the morning, they found it was not there. While checking the CCTV footage they found a person driving the bus at 3.30 am towards Telangana.