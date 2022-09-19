DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for questioning. Video

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case. Shivakumar is expected to be grilled by the officials till late evening.

According to a PTI report, the Congress leader reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate at the APJ Abdul Kalam Road at around 12 pm and was seen entering the office after getting an entry pass from the front office. The probe agency is understood to have issued him the latest summons after taking cognisance of a CBI case against him, linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets. Shivakumar was even arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019, in another money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October the same year.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar reaches ED office in Delhi



He had tweeted on September 15th that he has been summoned by ED in Delhi even as the Assembly session is underway in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/GaJu2jE4Ao — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

However, the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) president had said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency currently. “In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Shivakumar earlier wrote on Twitter.

DK Shivakumar is supposed to oversee the mass contact programme which enters Karnataka on September 30. The Congress has also planned to conduct a huge event at Karnataka’s Bellary at the end of walkathon in the southern state

The Karnataka Congress last week launched a campaign titled ‘40 per cent Sarkara, BJP means Bhrashtachara’ (40% government, BJP means misgovernance)" to protest the alleged corruption prevailing in Karnataka.

