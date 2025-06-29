Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
DK Shivakumar shares new video of road sweeper trucks to clean Bengaluru's streets. Video

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 29, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled the new 'CityCat' street-sweeper trucks, revolutionizing urban cleaning in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently posted on social media about the advanced street‑sweeper trucks fitted with rotating brooms and high‑pressure water jets — a key move toward cleaner roads across Bengaluru.

DCM DK Shivakumar inspects trucks equipped with rotating brooms and water jets to urbanise cleaning in Bengaluru city.

The DCM had launched the new, state-of-the-art ‘CityCat’ cleaning vehicle last week on Sunday. In his post yesterday, he shared a new video of himself reviewing the vehicle and praising the initiative, which is set to reduce dust pollution in the city.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru gets high-tech ‘CityCat’ cleaning vehicle as DK Shivakumar pushes clean city drive. Video

He said the initiative was an essential upgrade from manual broom cleaning, emphasizing that these mechanized sweepers cover longer stretches with greater efficiency and help cut down on dust pollution.

In his post, Shivakumar underscored that this is more than cosmetic — these machines operate during off‑peak night hours, using GPS‑guided routes to methodically remove dust and debris, reducing both health hazards and maintenance backlogs.

“A world-class city deserves world-class solutions! Reviewed the Roots Road Sweeper today in Bengaluru. This ‘Made in India’ road sweeper, equipped with high-performance brooms, water jets for dust control, and smart suction is already at work in 40+ countries. Our commitment: A cleaner city, a better #Bengaluru,” he wrote on social media site X, sharing a video of the truck.

Watch the video here:

He concluded with a rallying message: this is part of Bengaluru’s broader shift toward cleaner, safer urban living — leveraging technology to serve its citizens better.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
