Bengaluru gets high-tech ‘CityCat’ cleaning vehicle as DK Shivakumar pushes clean city drive. Video

In a significant step towards improving Bengaluru’s urban hygiene and infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday launched a new, state-of-the-art ‘CityCat’ cleaning vehicle, designed to enhance street cleaning efficiency in the city. The CityCat cleaning vehicle was launched in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Bengaluru sees light showers and pleasant weather, rain likely to pick up later this week

Take a look at the video

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Shivakumar described the rollout of the new vehicle as part of a broader mission to transform Bengaluru into a cleaner and smarter city.

“Cleaner Bengaluru, Smarter Bengaluru. The all-new, state-of-the-art #CityCat vehicle is ready to roll out on Bengaluru's streets,” Shivakumar posted.

“This is more than a machine, it’s a symbol of our commitment to a cleaner, greener future. We’re transforming our city, one bold step at a time, and we won’t stop until Bengaluru shines,” he added.

The new CityCat machine is part of an upgraded fleet of cleaning vehicles aimed at supporting BBMP's solid waste management and street sanitation efforts. It features advanced vacuuming, sweeping, and dust suppression systems, offering more efficient and faster cleaning of major roads and public spaces. Officials believe this will significantly reduce dust and litter, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Also Read - Tejasvi Surya slams Bengaluru Metro over fare hike, demands release of fare fixation report

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shivakumar also gave an update on the state’s flagship Yettinahole project, reiterating the government’s target of bringing drinking water to Kolar by 2027.

Speaking to reporters after a review, he said the state government has taken key steps to address hurdles, including land acquisition and forest clearance for construction works at Bairagonda and Lakkenahalli, where a balanced reservoir is being planned.

“We have already discussed the project issues with the Forest Department. Land acquisition and financial aspects for reservoir works have been reviewed. Based on suggestions from ministers, we are incorporating necessary changes,” Shivakumar said.

He also inspected the project sites personally and said the concerns raised by the departments would be studied in detail and taken up in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

“Even if other projects are delayed, I am determined to complete the Yettinahole project. The Chief Minister has given clear directions to treat it as a priority,” Shivakumar added.

The project, seen as vital for water-scarce regions like Kolar and Chikkaballapur, has been a long-pending demand from local communities.