‘Don’t create panic’: Centre says no fertiliser shortage for kharif
The Centre on Monday said the country had adequate stocks of fertilisers ahead of the upcoming kharif or summer-sown season after a review meeting held by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya, according to an official statement.
“The availability of fertilizers in the country is more than the expected demand. (There is) no need to create panic,” the statement quoted Madaviya as saying.
The ministers pointed to the last week’s cabinet approval for ₹60,939 crore subsidy for crop nutrients for the summer-sown season, which accounts for half of the country’s annual food output. The government also sought to assure that there will not be any fertiliser shortage in the upcoming kharif sowing season.
According to a recent presentation made by fertiliser secretary RK Chaturvedi during the government’s annual kharif conference, the total estimated fertiliser requirement during the 2022 kharif season was estimated at 35.43 million tonne and availability was pegged at 48.55 lakh tonne, including imported and domestically manufactured fertilizers.
Prices of fertilisers in the country have nearly doubled due to a global shortage and supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting the government to announce a mid-term hike in subsidy.
Russia accounts for nearly 13% of global fertilizer production and is a key supplier to India. Russia temporarily banned fertilizer exports in March, driving up already high fertilizer prices.
According to a research note by S&P Global Commodity Insights, as of February-end, India had 8.12 million tonne of DAP fertilizers, 1.9 million tonne of MOP fertilizers and 7.7 million of NPKS group of fertilizers, which is lower than the demand for the kharif season.
-
Study: Only 35% women feel access routes to Metro stations in Mumbai are safe
Mumbai: 35% of women commuters and 38% of men commuters travelling on the city's first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar purchase their tickets or cards through digital modes, reveals a study conducted to gauge differences in the travel preference of men and women. Only 35% of women felt that access routes to the stations are safe compared to more than 50% of men who felt perfectly safe on the same routes.
-
‘CM Bommai doing a good job’: BSY rules out leadership change
Bengaluru Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday dismissed speculation of a change in leadership and threw his weight behind his successor, Basavaraj Bommai. “There is nothing of the sort (change of chief minister). Chief minister Basavraj Bommai is doing a good job and as far as I know, there is no change,” Yediyurappa said.
-
Child trafficking racket busted at Lucknow’s station, 2-yr-old recovered
Government Railway Police, Charbagh on Monday claimed to have busted a child trafficking gang after the recovery of a two-year-old baby from the possession of 3 alleged kidnappers, who have been arrested. A minor has also been detained. The alleged kidnappers include two women, police said. On Sunday morning the missing baby's father had approached the GRP, Charbagh. A 14-year-old minor who hails from Alambagh too has been detained.
-
No major problems, says civic body after rain lashes B’luru
Despite the rains inundating roads, houses and shops across the city on Sunday, Bengaluru civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Monday said there were “no major problems”. BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's statements come a day after incessant rains lashed Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. Residents and motorists even shared videos and pictures of rainwater entering their houses and vehicles stranded in almost two to three feet of water.
-
UP logs 193 new Covid-19 cases; over 1500 under home isolation
Uttar Pradesh reported 193 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from 96,242 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The state has 1,621 active cases of which 1,556 are under home isolation. “The state has tested a total 11,15,11,795 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Till now, 20,49,679 patients have recovered in the state. The state's recovery rate is 98.78%.
