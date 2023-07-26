'Doraemon's anywhere door': Read netizens' guesses on mysterious shadow in Bengaluru night sky

In yet another Peak Bengaluru moment, a Twitter user shared visuals of a mysterious rectangular-shaped door-like shadow in the night sky, questioning other users on what it could be. The post prompted several creative and hilarious answers, apart from over 83,000 views and over 400 likes. The shadow appeared on Saturday over the Hebbal flyover, according to a Twitter post.(Twitter)

The shadow appeared on Saturday over the Hebbal flyover, according to the post. “A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it?” the user posted.

“It’s the secret doorway to escape Silk Board junction,” a social media user responded. Several responses took a dig at the city's infrastructure and its infamous pothole problem, with users writing, “Bangalore's so special , it's got a pothole in the sky as well.” Other similar responses read, “Shadow of a broken road” and “Doorway to a liveable city.”

Multiple users called the shadow a door to heaven. However, interestingly, a reply read, “Mujhe to narak ka darwaja lag raha hai,” meaning “This looks like the doorway to hell to me,” in Hindi.

Some imagined it to be an other worldly phenomenon, writing, “Aliens trying to dry their clothes in Bengaluru weather?” and “UFO, they are watching us.” “Oh.. That's a portal to another world, they will be coming soon,” another user tweeted. “Doraemon's anywhere door,” a quirky reply stated. “It's a door way to escape Matrix,” another tweeted.

