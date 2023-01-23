Drug peddling case: 9 more med students, doctors held, say police

The Mangaluru police arrested nine more medical students and doctors, on Saturday, in connection with alleged consumption and peddling of narcotic substances. With this, the total number of arrests has risen to 24, which includes 22 from the medical fraternity.

Confirming the arrest, a police official identified the nine accused as Dr Vidush Kumar (27) and Dr Ish Midda (27) from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Siddartha Pavaskar (29) and Dr Sudheendra (34) from Karnataka, Dr Suryajith Dev (20) and Dr Aysha Mohammed (23) from Kerala, Dr Pranay Natraj (24) and Dr Chaithanya R Tumuluri (23) from Telangana and Dr Sharanya (23) from Delhi.

Earlier this month, Mangaluru city police had arrested 10 people on the charges of consuming and peddling cannabis.On January 7, the city crime branch (CCB) of the Mangaluru city police had arrested Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah (38), who is an Overseas Citizen of India, from an apartment at Bunts Hostel Road, for possessing cannabis. He is the prime-accused in the case.

He had enrolled for a bachelor of dental sciences course in a medical college in Mangaluru in 2006-07. However, he is yet to complete the course.

The police had recovered over 2kg cannabis worth ₹50,000, two mobile phones, a toy pistol, a dagger, ₹7,000 and a digital weighing scale. During the probe in his three-day custody, Shah had revealed that he was supplying drugs to other medical students.

Based on the information, Mangaluru police commissioner said nine others were arrested on January 10. The arrested were residing in PG accommodations, apartments and hostels in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, Kasturba Medical College in Mangaluru has terminated the services of two medical doctors who were arrested on January 10 on the charges of drug peddling and consumption. The two were identified as medical officer Dr Sameer, KMC-Attavara, and surgeon Dr Manimaran Mutthu, KMC Manipal.

The college dean B Unnikrishnansaid that the authorities will extend full cooperation in the case, police said.