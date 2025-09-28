Edit Profile
    Drunk youth abuses policewoman over language, FIR filed after viral video in Bengaluru

    A video of a young man abusing a woman police officer in Bengaluru is circulating on social media, after which cops filed an FIR against him.

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 9:21 AM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    A video circulating widely on social media has sparked outrage across Bengaluru, showing a young man, allegedly drunk, verbally abusing a woman police officer. The incident occurred on Bengaluru's busy Indiranagar 100-ft Road near a pub, said a social media post.

    Bengaluru police filed an FIR, emphasizing that drunkenness does not excuse disrespect towards law enforcement. (X)
    The youth was stopped for a routine breath-analyser test by a traffic police team when he allegedly began shouting and misbehaving with the female officer, the post said. In the video, he is heard demanding that the officer speak in Hindi or English instead of Kannada, claiming he could not understand the local language. He is seen raising his voice in an apparent attempt to intimidate the officer.

    In response to the incident, Bengaluru Police took swift action, filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the man and sharing their own video message on social media, stating: “Crossing the line from drunk to disorderly leads straight to police action. Think before you act, or face the consequences!”

    The case has reignited discussions around language politics, civic behaviour, and respect for law enforcement, especially female officers.

    “No Fear, No Respect: Drunk Youth Challenges Women Police Authority in Public…This is not just drunken misbehaviour it is outright contempt for the law and a dangerous example of how entitled some people feel when confronted by authority,” the post that shared the original video stated.

    “This incident calls for immediate legal action to send a strong message: drunkenness is no excuse for disrespect, intimidation or obstructing a public servant.Bengaluru deserves roads and public spaces where law and order are respected, and no individual drunk or sober should feel emboldened to behave like this with an officer in uniform,” it added.

