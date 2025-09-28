Drunk youth abuses policewoman over language, FIR filed after viral video in Bengaluru

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked outrage across Bengaluru, showing a young man, allegedly drunk, verbally abusing a woman police officer. The incident occurred on Bengaluru's busy Indiranagar 100-ft Road near a pub, said a social media post. Bengaluru police filed an FIR, emphasizing that drunkenness does not excuse disrespect towards law enforcement. (X)

The youth was stopped for a routine breath-analyser test by a traffic police team when he allegedly began shouting and misbehaving with the female officer, the post said. In the video, he is heard demanding that the officer speak in Hindi or English instead of Kannada, claiming he could not understand the local language. He is seen raising his voice in an apparent attempt to intimidate the officer.

In response to the incident, Bengaluru Police took swift action, filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the man and sharing their own video message on social media, stating: “Crossing the line from drunk to disorderly leads straight to police action. Think before you act, or face the consequences!”