Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ECI chief Rajiv Kumar says it gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election

ECI chief Rajiv Kumar says it gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 12, 2023 04:50 PM IST

Election Commission of India gives 'Agnipariskha' every election despite having conducted 400 Assembly elections, 17 general elections, and 16 Presidential and Vice Presidential polls, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.

Election Commission of India (ECI) gives 'Agnipariskha' every election despite having conducted 400 Assembly elections, 17 general elections, and 16 Presidential and Vice Presidential polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said.

ECI chief Rajiv Kumar says it gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election(PTI)
ECI chief Rajiv Kumar says it gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election(PTI)

He was responding to a question on free and fair election here on Saturday.

ECI completed the milestone of having conducted 400 assembly polls in just concluded polls in three northeastern states -- Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, he pointed out.

CEC Kumar while responding to a question on the issue of whether people of Karnataka can trust it for a free and fair election, and said, "The Election Commission of India recently completed 400th State Assembly election in Tripura , Meghalaya and Nagaland, 17 times election to the parliament and 16 times Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections. Results are accepted election after election and the transition of power each time has been smoothly done by ballot."

CEC said that In the last 70 years India has stabilised its social, cultural, political, geographical, economic, linguistic issues peacefully and through dialogue mainly because of established democracy which is possible only because people trust election results.

"Still ECI gives 'Agnipariskha' every time after each election," he said.

The CEC was in Karnataka with his team on a three-day visit to check the preparedness of the ensuing Assembly polls.

The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is till May 24, 2023. So, the new Assembly has to be in place, and elections have to be completed prior to that.

Kumar said that all senior citizens above 80 and people with disability will get a vote-from-home option in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

For the record, in the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out