ED summons DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh in 'fraud' case linked to conwoman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in connection with an alleged cheating and money laundering case involving a Bengaluru-based woman who is accused of defrauding people by posing as a political insider. DK Suresh has been asked to appear before the agency on June 19.

According to official news agency PTI, Suresh has been asked to appear before the agency on June 19 to record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

What is the ‘fraud’ case about?

The case revolves around 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda, a Bengaluru resident who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in April as part of a money laundering investigation.

The agency had earlier conducted searches at locations linked to her and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who has also been questioned in connection with the case, sources said.

According to the ED, Gowda allegedly cheated multiple individuals by claiming proximity to high-profile politicians and promising them unusually high returns on investments made in gold, cash, and bank deposits. As part of the alleged scam, she is said to have impersonated D K Suresh’s sister—an accusation the former MP has firmly denied. Suresh has also filed a police complaint in Bengaluru, stating that his name was being misused.

Gowda was arrested on April 24 and produced before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which remanded her to 14 days of ED custody. Her husband Harish K N is also named in the case, which is based on multiple FIRs registered across various police stations in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)

