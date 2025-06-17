Bengaluru drug bust: Foreign national held with 1.2 crore worth of MDMA

In a significant drug bust, a foreign national has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly peddling banned narcotic substances. A joint operation by the Narcotics Control Unit of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Avalahalli Police led to the seizure of 600 grams of MDMA crystals, estimated to be worth ₹1.2 crore in the illegal market. 600 grams of MDMA was caught red-handed from a foreign national in Bengaluru.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police registered a case on June 12 at the Avalahalli Police Station and subsequently raided a residence in K. Dommasandra village on the city’s outskirts. The suspect, whose name and nationality have not been disclosed by the authorities, was caught red-handed with the synthetic drug, often referred to as "white MDMA."

According to investigating officers, the accused admitted during preliminary questioning that he had sourced the contraband from unidentified suppliers. He allegedly bought the MDMA at a lower cost and sold it at marked-up prices to make substantial profits. Police suspect that the accused may be part of a larger drug network operating in the city.

The accused was taken into police custody for three days, during which further interrogation took place. On June 16, he was produced before a magistrate and has since been remanded to judicial custody.

Officials from the CCB’s Narcotics Control Unit, who led the raid along with Avalahalli Police, said the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of synthetic drugs in Bengaluru. Investigators are now working to identify the supply chain and other individuals possibly involved in the racket.

This arrest adds to a growing number of cases in the city involving foreign nationals allegedly linked to drug peddling operations. Police have reiterated their commitment to intensify anti-drug efforts and urged the public to report suspicious activities.

(With ANI inputs)