Bengaluru's Namma Metro slashes Hebbal depot land requirement from 45 to 9 acres: Report

In a major climbdown, Bengaluru's Namma Metro has significantly reduced its land acquisition requirement at Hebbal — from over 45 acres to just 9 acres — abandoning its original proposal to construct a full-fledged stabling depot, reported Deccan Herald. The decision signals a shift in Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) approach to infrastructure planning along the 36.59-km Hebbal–Sarjapur corridor, reportedly due to logistical hurdles and mounting political and real estate pressures. An aerial view shows the Namma Metro train of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), riding over a flyover in Bengaluru. (Pic for representation)(AFP)

According to the report, BMRCL had envisioned building a large integrated hub at Hebbal, which would include a depot, multi-level parking, and a multi-modal transit facility. However, this expansive plan has now been pared down. Even the option of a smaller, elevated mini-depot was shelved after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) proposed linking the upcoming 14-km Hebbal tunnel road project to the same area.

BMRCL was advised to reduce Hebbal metro plans

The changes follow a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Industries Minister MB Patil about 40 days ago. At this meeting, BMRCL was advised to reduce its footprint at Hebbal to accommodate other public infrastructure initiatives.

The 45 acres in question have been at the center of a longstanding dispute. Originally earmarked for Lake View Tourism Corporation in May 2004, the land remains under the control of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) due to an incomplete acquisition process. A private entity that had planned to develop the land defaulted on compensation payments to landowners, and the matter remains unresolved even two decades later.

In July 2024, Namma Metro offered to purchase the full 45-acre parcel for ₹551.15 crore. The land was expected to be used to induct trains not just for the Sarjapur–Hebbal line but also for other upcoming routes, including JP Nagar 4th Phase–Kempapura and KR Puram–Kempegowda International Airport lines.

However, the project ran into fresh opposition from real estate developers who lobbied the government to revive the 2004 agreement, which included provisions for commercial construction. These developers reportedly cited a court order that allowed the private party to reacquire the land at old compensation rates.

Despite these hurdles, there are precedents for transferring KIADB land to public projects. In the past, four acres were handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project, and 6,712 square meters were transferred to BMRCL for a station and viaduct on the airport line.