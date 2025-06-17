Siddaramaiah assures safe return of stranded Kannadigas amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that efforts are underway to bring back Kannadigas stranded in conflict zones overseas, as the state government closely monitors the unfolding situation. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said he had personally spoken to some of the affected individuals.(ANI Grab )

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said he had personally spoken to some of the affected individuals, news agency PTI reported. “I have spoken to Kannadigas stuck in war-hit regions. I also spoke to our Congress leader Nataraj Gowda,” he said.

While airports in the region remain closed at present, Siddaramaiah said the stranded individuals are currently safe and being looked after. “The airport is likely to reopen tomorrow or the day after. Once that happens, we will try to bring them back at the earliest,” he added.

The chief minister assured that the state is in constant coordination with central authorities to ensure a swift and safe return of those affected. He said officials are on standby to facilitate travel and ensure that the process is handled with urgency and care.

Conflict updates

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and Israel escalated for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, with Tehran vowing its largest missile strike yet following an Israeli attack on Iranian state television headquarters that reportedly killed three people.

In response, Iranian forces fired a fresh round of missiles at Israeli cities, according to the Israeli military, which said it had intercepted 30 Iranian drones overnight.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump, who left the G7 Summit in Canada abruptly on Monday, took to social media to issue what appeared to be a warning to Iran, stating: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The ongoing military clashes between Iran and Israel, now the most prolonged hostilities between the two in recent years, have raised fears of a wider regional conflict. With nearly nine million Indian nationals living across West Asia, India has voiced concern over the escalating tensions and urged both nations to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the situation.

