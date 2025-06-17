Bengaluru to face 24-hour water disruption on June 19. Check details here

Bengaluru residents across the city’s municipal limits will face a 24-hour disruption in water supply on June 19, as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) undertakes urgent infrastructure upgrades and annual maintenance work. BWSSB has urged the public to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during this period.

According to an Indian Express report, in an official statement issued Monday, the BWSSB confirmed that all water treatment plants under Cauvery Water Supply Project Phases I to V will be temporarily shut down from 6 am on Thursday, June 19, until 6 am on Friday, June 20.

The board has urged the public to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during this period.

(Also Read: DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Video)

The disruption is necessary to facilitate the integration of a newly installed 3,000-mm diameter pipeline with the existing Stage V line at T K Village, along with routine maintenance of associated power systems. These upgrades are being carried out in coordination with the Karnataka Electricity Transmission Corporation, officials said.

According to BWSSB, the planned works are essential to improve long-term efficiency and ensure more reliable service. “The shutdown is a temporary inconvenience to help ensure uninterrupted supply in the future,” a spokesperson said, adding that all efforts will be made to restore supply by the stated deadline.

The shutdown will affect water availability across the Greater Bengaluru Urban Area, including residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Residents in areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are advised to make necessary arrangements ahead of time.

Cauvery Stage V

The shutdown comes at a time when Bengaluru is grappling with a chronic shortfall in water supply. To address the growing crisis, the Cauvery Stage V project was recently rolled out to extend piped water access to 50 lakh new users, especially in the city's peripheral and underserved areas.

The new supply system benefits several outer zones including Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur, Bangalore South, T Dasarahalli, Byatarayanapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, and Bommanahalli. However, many potential users have expressed concerns over high deposit costs for new connections, slowing uptake in some localities.

(Also Read: Karnataka woman detained for branding son with hot iron rod as punishment for being ‘naughty’)