Elderly man blocks Karnataka CM’s car to voice his grievances

An elderly man, identified as Narottam who was facing parking issues blocked chief minister Siddaramaiah’s car on Friday to voice his ordeal

Bengaluru An elderly citizen in Bengaluru, facing parking issues, blocked chief minister Siddaramaiah’s car to voice his grievances on Friday. A video of the incident went viral. The man, identified as Narottam, lives in the house opposite to that of the chief minister’s residence on Kumaru Krupa Road.

An elderly man facing parking issues blocks CM Siddaramaiah’s car to voice his ordeal. (ANI)
According to the senior citizen, people coming to meet the chief minister park their vehicles all over the area and outside his house, blocking the gate and making it difficult for his family members to take out their vehicles.

Frustrated with the persistent parking woes, the elderly man, who has been facing parking issues for a long time, argued with police officials and finally, blocked Siddaramaiah’s vehicle on Friday.

In the video, Narottam can be seen arguing with the security personnel outside Siddaramaiah’s residence. “Call him. I’ll talk,” he can be heard saying in Kannada.

The chief minister, who was en-route an official engagement, stopped the car and heard the elderly man’s grievances.

“What is this nonsense. There is no traffic discipline. No one can come inside our house. They park in front of it. We’ve been facing this issue since five years,” Narottam told the chief minister.

“Every morning I have to come near Siddaramaiah’s house and look for the owner of the vehicle, who would have parked in front of gate. I have been facing this issue for the past five years. With Siddaramaiah becoming the chief minister again, the number of people visiting him, and the vehicles has increased,” Narottam told the media and the police officials, explaining his ordeal.

Siddaramaiah, who heard the elderly man, later directed his security personnel to look into the matter and resolve it at the earliest.

