Encourage researchers to solve daunting problems, says Narayana Murthy
IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said India is still a long way off in solving its “grand problems” relating to areas like nutrition and shelter, as he stressed that it requires a cultural transformation of the Indian mindset.
The founder of IT major Infosys also highlighted the need to recognise frontline research warriors in war against India’s “grand problems”.
“Our country is making scientific and engineering progress. We have sent rockets and satellites into space. We have built steel plants, power plants, and huge dams. We have produced Covid vaccines. We do heart and kidney transplants,” Murthy said.
“However, India is still a long way off from solving its grand problems of education, healthcare, nutrition, and shelter for everyone of its 1.4 billion Indians,” he said addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the new building of Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) here virtually, he said.
“As people interested in science, mathematics, and engineering, we must think about how science, mathematics, and engineering can solve our grand problems. I understand that such grand problems cannot be solved by science, mathematics, and engineering alone. It requires a cultural transformation of the Indian mindset, and that is where social science becomes extremely important,” he added.
The inauguration of a new office at Jayanagar in Bengaluru was attended by the trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation including S Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh, Nandan Nilekani, T V Mohandas Pai and S D Shibulal, as well as several laureates and jurors of the Infosys Prize.
He said he does not know of any nation that has solved the problems of poverty and ill-health and attained economic prosperity without using the power of the human mind to solve its problems.
Murthy, who is also the trustee of ISF, said, “Our science, mathematics, and engineering researchers are the country’s front-line warriors in our war against our grand problems. That is why we must encourage them.””Some winners of the Infosys Prize have gone on to do useful work in their desire to solve some of these daunting problems,” he said.
Murthy further noted that the ISF believes in the words of former US president Theodore Roosevelt that the true test of a country’s progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; but it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.
“Our little contribution in this war against India’s grand problems is to recognise these front-line researcher-warriors, applaud them, honor them, and reward them. We are proud to be doing this year after year,” he added.
Another ISF trustee and Infosys co-founder Gopalakrishnan highlighted the need for investing more money into research.
“....(investment should go up) from 0.7 per cent of GDP to about 3 per cent of the GDP; of this the private contribution must be at least 1.5 per cent from 0.1 per cent today, which is 15 times what we are investing,” he said.
Philanthropy, CSR and industry supporting research - all these are required to create a true knowledge society, he said, adding that no other city other than Bengaluru can play a role for this.
ISF officials said the new space is a much needed addition to the scientific and cultural landscape of Bengaluru and India at large. It is a place for dialogue, and the meeting of minds and exchange of ideas.
ISF gives the Infosys Prize to Indian scientists and scholars working on path-breaking research. The prize was instituted in 2009 to elevate the prestige of science and research in India and inspire young Indians to choose research as a vocation.
-
PU depts allowed to propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis
The department heads at Panjab University can propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis, as per a circular issued by the university. PU's office of dean university instruction recently issued a circular to all departments of the university regarding proposing the list of external examiners for evaluation of Phd thesis. As per the new instructions, the department head can propose only one examiner from one state.
-
Fire extinguisher found lying on roadside in Jammu; destroyed by army
A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside here on Thursday was destroyed by the Army experts after suspecting the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it, officials said. The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently alerted the nearby army unit and the police, they said.
-
Karnataka rain: Missing persons’ tally rises to five after two fresh incidents, say officials
The tally of missing persons amid heavy rainfall across Karnataka rose to five on Thursday after two persons were washed away in separate incidents, and a rescue operation to locate them remained unsuccessful so far, officials said. According to police, a youth, who is yet to be identified, had come to the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district to watch the water flow from the water gates.
-
Karnataka government considers fines for not wearing masks at public places in Bengaluru
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Karnataka government is mulling over imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places here.
-
BBMP ex-corporator’s husband stabbed to death by nephew: Police
According to police, Ayub (51) was returning home around 7.25 pm after performing namaz on Wednesday when Mhis nephew Mateen Khan (25)aylaid his vehicle. Khan was first admitted to a private hospital near Victoria hospital near the city market area. Police said that Mateen stabbed Ayub after the latter decided to nominate his son to a prominent post at a local mosque. Mateen is yet to be arrested. The accused Mateen is Ayub's elder brother Pyaru Khan's son.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics