Events in Bengaluru this weekend: Plays, cloud summits, live concerts and more
Another weekend with plenty of options; this weekend, the city has an exhibition on gifts, stand-up comedy shows, plays, theatre workshops, live concerts and much more.
Even when parts of the city battle with flooding and waterlogging, Bengaluru has various events scheduled this weekend to cater to your eclectic tastes. Apart from the numerous stand-up comedy shows and DJ nights at the city's pubs and restobars, you can see famous playback singer Vijay Prakash live in concert, attend a theatre workshop, or go to a Hybrid Cloud summit to further the Bengaluru tech experience.
1. Basic Theatre Workshop: For ages 12 and above, organised by Yours Truly Theatre on Saturday at 10:30 am for three and half hours for ₹5,000 a head.
2. Unpopular Opinions: A live stand-up comedy performance by Rupen Paul and Gautham Govindam for those who are not easily offended. For ages 16 and above only, at Bannerghatta road's URU Brewpark for an hour and a half on Sunday, at 5 pm. Charges at ₹199 a head. 33% off on chilled beers.
3. Hybrid Cloud Summit & Awards 2022: Tech enthusiasts can meet up and exchange ideas and innovations at this event organised at the Taj on MG Road at 2 pm on Friday. The event is a platform for the users and the vendors of the cloud solutions to engage with each other.
4. Indian Haat Festival: Have a sensory overload from browsing through art in its raw form by 75 craftsmen at over 90 stalls. Featuring craftsmanship from each state in India, the event will have exhibits including clothing, jewellery, home decor, furniture and handicraft’s products directly from the makers. The festival will run up to September 11, Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa road.
5. Vijay Prakash Live In Concert: As part of the annual Ganesh Utsav that hosted artists like Raghu Dixit this year, famous playback vocalist Vijay Prakash, the voice behind the Oscar winning number ‘Jai ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire, will be performing live in Jayanagar on Friday evening at Shalini Grounds from 6:45 pm onwards.
6. Plays at Ranga Shankara: WeMove Theatre, a Bengaluru-based theatre company, will stage it's most popular Kannada play 'Magadi Days' at Ranga Shankara on Friday, with another play NeeNaaNaaDre NaaNeeNeNaa, which is a hilarous adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
7. Gifts World Expo Bengaluru 2022: is a popular exhibition on gifting and promotional solutions. The iconic fair is the ultimate destination for souvenirs, premiums, novelties, mementos, and keepsakes. The event is organised for Friday and Saturday at the famous Palace Grounds' Tripura Vasini.
