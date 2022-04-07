Everyone should comply with HC's order on loudspeaker usage: Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said every community should abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court on the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions.
Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Everyone should comply with the orders of the High Court."
The Congress leader said that the Central and the state governments should "keep things under control" and "take everyone along".
"Everyone should follow HC's order but it's awful if such issues (Azaan issue) are brought up merely for the political purpose of polarisation while creating communal fissures in society. It'll be adversarial both socially and economically. So the Central and state governments should keep things under control and take everyone along," he said.
Asked about Al-Qaida's video over the Hijab row, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the government should act according to its power against the people who try to incite.
"If somebody indulges in wrong deeds, the people do not support them. If somebody tries to incite, then you should act according to your power," he said.
Earlier yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Al-Qaeda will never understand the importance of wearing uniforms in educational institutions.
"If you wear hijab, I will wear something else (it will become an ideology), then school and college will become a platform for the display of religious clothes and religious behaviour. So, how can then school and college continue (with permitting hijab)? That is why the term uniform came so that there's no difference between Hindus and Muslims. There is no difference between poor and rich," the Chief Minister added.
"Al-Qaeda will never understand but I am sure that Indian Muslims will understand that we have to wear uniforms. Once you finish your school and college, you come back to your home and whatever you want to wear, you wear. I am sure that Indian Muslims are with the judiciary," he said.
Zawahiri in a video had praised student Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of the headscarf.
(ANI)
No more queues: BMTC introduces digital passes
Bengaluru's Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation commuters are in for good news as they no longer have to wait in long queues to get passes. The BMTC has now introduced purchase of daily, weekly and monthly passes on a mobile app in collaboration with Tummoc, a company that offers online payment facilities for transport service providers. The launch of the project took place at the BMTC central office in Shanthinagar on Wednesday.
Bengal challenges order for CBI probe into Congress councillor’s murder
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday challenged a Calcutta high court single judge bench's order for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder in Purulia district. Chief justice Prakash Shrivastava asked the state to submit the plea for the court's consideration. The lawyers, who sought the CBI probe, argued the state was protecting a police officer facing allegations. The state's plea was likely to be heard next week.
Taste of Life:‘Kawasji–Patel’ mango trees still stand tall at Europe, US farms and gardens
Cowasjee Rustomjee Patel (1744 – 1799), became the Patel of Bombay in 1763 after the death of his father, Rustom Dorab. He held the lucrative contract for supplying shipping vessels to the East India Company. He encouraged the Parsees to migrate to Bombay and its capital Thane from Gujarat. A variety of mango, grown in his orchards in Thane and Poona, was named after him. The mango, “Kawasji – Patel”, was gathered green with white pulp.
Watch: Samajwadi Party MLA's petrol pump bulldozed after 'threats' to Yogi
The petrol pump was located on the Delhi-Rampur Highway and was constructed without a building plan.
Why Ola, Uber cab drivers are refusing to switch on their ACs in Bengaluru
After West Bengal, New Delhi, Noida and Telangana, Bengaluru's cab drivers have now started a 'no AC' policy to bring forward the difficulties faced by Ola and Uber drivers amid a fuel price hike and low commissions. Petrol price in the state increased to Rs. 109.82 per litre by April 5, from the 100.14 per litre recorded on March 28.
