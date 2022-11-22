'Fact-check' on video of cop seen kicking man: Karnataka top cop shares details

After a video of a cop - kicking a man in Belagavi - was widely shared on social media. Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, has shared a 'fact-check' report, which said that the video is from a movie shooting. The visuals were reported to have emerged from Chennamma Circle in Belagavi. The video made rounds on social media, with several accusing cops of brutality and harassment.

Facts about the video of a police officer kicking a person at Chennamma Circle Belagavi city.https://t.co/fI2kDoNqZp pic.twitter.com/nrDx2iGd29 — Karnataka State Police Factcheck (@kspfactcheck) November 21, 2022

On Twitter, the Karnataka top cop wrote, “Facts about the video of a police officer kicking a person at Chennamma Circle Belagavi city. – Karnataka State Police Fact Check. (sic)". In the post, an official statement by the police was shared. "A video clip from Belagavi city being circulated on various social media platforms shows a police officer assaulting a person. Many people on social media are accusing police brutality on seeing this video," it read.

"This video of a police officer assaulting a person is from the movie “HOYSALA”, shooting at Rani chennamma circle Belagavi city. The movie clip has been misinterpreted, and the police department is being portrayed negatively on social media. The video is not realistic. We request the public not to share the video. Belagavi city police have already clarified in this regard which is shared below,’ it further stated.

The police commissioner of Belagavi city shared the statement on social media.

“This is for the attention of the public. A video of shooting from the movie 'Hoysala', which shows a police officer pushing a man to the ground and kicking him, has been circulated. We request the public not to share or post the video on social media and portray a negative image of the police department,” the statement underlined.