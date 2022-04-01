False alarm: Explosion in Amit Shah's route in Bengaluru due to short circuit
- An explosion was heard near Mount Carmel college in Bengaluru as Union Home Minister Amit Shah was returning from an event in Chikballapur.
- Police inspected the issue, which turned out to be a short circuit.
An explosion sound was heard in Bengaluru near Mount Carmel college as Union Minister for Home Amit Shah was returning from an event in Chikballapur, causing a major scare for the safety of the minister.
However, upon inspection by police, it was later found to be due to a short circuit, according to NDTV.
The sound was heard at around 4:30 p.m. late this afternoon in Vasanth Nagar according to the report, and it was on Amit Shah's route. When the police investigated the cause for the sound, they saw that underground electric cables had short circuited in sewage.
However, a video is described to have shown thick grey smoke rising from a sewer hole and explosion-like sounds. This was inspected thoroughly by several policemen and sniffer dogs upon getting an alert. They were also accompanied by the security personnel in charge of Amit Shah's protection.
Upon investigation, police has reportedly found that it was not a man-made sabotage as feared by security personnel initially. It was found to be a genuine co-incidence.
Nevertheless, the area was completely cleared out as security personnel inspected the area to be certain. The routes along which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national level ministers travel are usually scanned for any security breach.
-
