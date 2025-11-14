‘False narratives defeated’: JDS leader Deve Gowda praises NDA's commanding lead in Bihar assembly elections

JD(S) veteran and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is poised for a decisive win in the Bihar assembly elections, saying the opposition’s “misleading claims” had been exposed. He urged rival parties to “let go of their illusions” in the wake of the results. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda (ANI)

By Friday afternoon, the NDA had taken a commanding lead in nearly 200 of Bihar’s 243 constituencies, with the BJP positioned to become the largest party in the state.

“I congratulate NDA for the massive victory in #BiharElections. PM @narendramodi and @NitishKumar deserve all praise. Am also happy that @iChiragPaswan has done well,” Gowda wrote in a social media post on X.

He added that the opposition’s narrative had been rejected by voters and that it was time for them to face reality. “The false narratives of the Opposition have been defeated. They should at least now come out of their delusions,” his post further stated.

Gowda’s JD(S), which joined hands with the BJP in 2023, is an NDA ally and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka as part of the coalition.

The Bihar elections were conducted in two phases, on November 6 and 11.