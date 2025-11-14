Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘False narratives defeated’: JDS leader Deve Gowda praises NDA's commanding lead in Bihar assembly elections

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:18 pm IST

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda congratulated the NDA on leading Bihar elections, and urged the opposition to “face reality”.

JD(S) veteran and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is poised for a decisive win in the Bihar assembly elections, saying the opposition’s “misleading claims” had been exposed. He urged rival parties to “let go of their illusions” in the wake of the results.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda (ANI)
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda (ANI)

ALSO READ | Former PM Deve Gowda pledges 1 lakh aid to victims of Hassan Ganesha procession tragedy: Report

By Friday afternoon, the NDA had taken a commanding lead in nearly 200 of Bihar’s 243 constituencies, with the BJP positioned to become the largest party in the state.

“I congratulate NDA for the massive victory in #BiharElections. PM @narendramodi and @NitishKumar deserve all praise. Am also happy that @iChiragPaswan has done well,” Gowda wrote in a social media post on X.

ALSO READ | ‘Are we riding a bubble?’: Bengaluru’s 1 crore 2BHKs trigger debate on the city’s soaring real estate prices

He added that the opposition’s narrative had been rejected by voters and that it was time for them to face reality. “The false narratives of the Opposition have been defeated. They should at least now come out of their delusions,” his post further stated.

Gowda’s JD(S), which joined hands with the BJP in 2023, is an NDA ally and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka as part of the coalition.

ALSO READ | YouTuber Ishan Sharma buys first house in Bengaluru, says ‘You can’t put amount on peace of mind’

The Bihar elections were conducted in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘False narratives defeated’: JDS leader Deve Gowda praises NDA's commanding lead in Bihar assembly elections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for its significant lead in the Bihar assembly elections, asserting that opposition claims were debunked. As the NDA nears victory in nearly 200 constituencies, Gowda urged rival parties to confront reality. The JD(S), an NDA ally, contested the 2024 elections with BJP support.