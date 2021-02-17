Father of 19-yr-old who died due to pothole makes emotional appeal for justice

“Just because someone in authority didn't do their job, a life is lost. Has anyone been held responsible?” asked Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, father of the 19-year-old medical student killed in a road accident on February 5.

Tasdeeq Bushra died after her scooter was hit by the truck belonging to the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) while she was trying to avoid craters on Lingarajapuram-Hennur main road. She died on the spot.

“One life is lost, one dream is lost, just because of negligence. But no one is responsible. Even now, one department blames another one for the negligence. Days after the accident, they have filled the pothole now, does it take a life for authorities to fill potholes,” he asked while speaking at a meeting organised in Bengaluru to demand justice for his daughter.

“She was a law-abiding citizen, who wore a mask and a helmet. She is killed because of negligence and no one is responsible. The cycle of blame will continue but there should be action against those who were responsible for this road project,” he added.

The Bengaluru Police have decided to limit the investigation to the driver of the vehicle that allegedly ran over her. No probe has been initiated against the officials of the civic body or Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), who monitor civic amenities.

A senior officer at Pulakeshinagar traffic police station earlier confirmed to HT that only the driver of the truck, Palani, was booked in the case. “He has been booked for rash and negligent driving and we have collected CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Apart from him, no one is booked... No one from BBMP,” the officer said on February 12.

This isn’t the first time that a pothole has claimed a life in Bengaluru. The Karnataka High Court is already hearing public interest litigation filed in 2015 on the condition of roads in the city. At a hearing earlier this month after Tasdeeq Bushra’s death, the high court lamented that the BBMP was yet to fix the problem and asserted that it was time the civic body came up with a clear timetable, not just status reports.

“Imagine people dying because of potholes on roads. Imagine the plight of the family,” a division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice MG Uma said.