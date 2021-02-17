IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Father of 19-yr-old who died due to pothole makes emotional appeal for justice
Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, the Bengaluru man who lost his daughter to a road accident, appealed for justice for the 19-year-old(HT Photo)
Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, the Bengaluru man who lost his daughter to a road accident, appealed for justice for the 19-year-old(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Father of 19-yr-old who died due to pothole makes emotional appeal for justice

  • He lost his 19-year-old daughter who was studying to be a doctor in a road accident linked to potholes.
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:35 AM IST

“Just because someone in authority didn't do their job, a life is lost. Has anyone been held responsible?” asked Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, father of the 19-year-old medical student killed in a road accident on February 5.

Tasdeeq Bushra died after her scooter was hit by the truck belonging to the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) while she was trying to avoid craters on Lingarajapuram-Hennur main road. She died on the spot.

“One life is lost, one dream is lost, just because of negligence. But no one is responsible. Even now, one department blames another one for the negligence. Days after the accident, they have filled the pothole now, does it take a life for authorities to fill potholes,” he asked while speaking at a meeting organised in Bengaluru to demand justice for his daughter.

“She was a law-abiding citizen, who wore a mask and a helmet. She is killed because of negligence and no one is responsible. The cycle of blame will continue but there should be action against those who were responsible for this road project,” he added.

The Bengaluru Police have decided to limit the investigation to the driver of the vehicle that allegedly ran over her. No probe has been initiated against the officials of the civic body or Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), who monitor civic amenities.

A senior officer at Pulakeshinagar traffic police station earlier confirmed to HT that only the driver of the truck, Palani, was booked in the case. “He has been booked for rash and negligent driving and we have collected CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Apart from him, no one is booked... No one from BBMP,” the officer said on February 12.

This isn’t the first time that a pothole has claimed a life in Bengaluru. The Karnataka High Court is already hearing public interest litigation filed in 2015 on the condition of roads in the city. At a hearing earlier this month after Tasdeeq Bushra’s death, the high court lamented that the BBMP was yet to fix the problem and asserted that it was time the civic body came up with a clear timetable, not just status reports.

“Imagine people dying because of potholes on roads. Imagine the plight of the family,” a division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice MG Uma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accident deaths potholes
Close
The treatment involved surgeries and injection sclerotherapy which were quite expensive, the hospital statement said.(Getty images | Representational image)
The treatment involved surgeries and injection sclerotherapy which were quite expensive, the hospital statement said.(Getty images | Representational image)
bengaluru news

Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST
A team of 21 doctors at Aster CMI Hospital performed the surgery to remove the football-sized tumour stuck on her neck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
bengaluru news

Over 300 alumni from Disha Ravi's college slam her arrest in toolkit case

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemned what they called “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka schools to reopen for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade on February 22: Minister

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The minister said the government would conduct random testing of students and parents. However, those coming from Kerala would require mandatory Covid-19 negative certificates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru has over 9.4 million vehicles and traffic snarls are attributed to inadequate infrastructure, poor quality of roads and Metro construction, etc. (File photo)
Bengaluru has over 9.4 million vehicles and traffic snarls are attributed to inadequate infrastructure, poor quality of roads and Metro construction, etc. (File photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru top cop orders action against begging at traffic signals

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
He said beggars collecting money from motorists don’t only obstruct the traffic but also cause nuisance to the commuters
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru, Hindustan Tims
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students wave the national flag and shout slogans during a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University against the arrest of a student union leader in New Delhi(AP Photo)
Students wave the national flag and shout slogans during a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University against the arrest of a student union leader in New Delhi(AP Photo)
india news

Karnataka police yet to file charge-sheets in 3 sedition cases filed a year ago

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that Karnataka registered the maximum number of sedition cases, 22, by any state in 2019 and was able to file a charge-sheet in 13 . This marked an eleven-fold increase in sedition cases registered in Karnataka in 2019 compared to 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)
india news

Were informed about activist Disha Ravi's arrest later, says Bengaluru police

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The Delhi Police earlier said Disha Ravi was arrested in the presence of her mother and the Station House Officer from the Bengaluru police station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fil photo: BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries stand in a queue while maintaining social distancing to collect ration from government distribution temporary depot.(ANI)
Fil photo: BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries stand in a queue while maintaining social distancing to collect ration from government distribution temporary depot.(ANI)
bengaluru news

'Surrender TV, fridge, two-wheelers if you hold BPL card': Karnataka minister

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:13 AM IST
  • The minister added that those who do not qualify on these parameters should return their cards or face action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi addresses a meeting.(Twitter/@BYRBJP)
Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi addresses a meeting.(Twitter/@BYRBJP)
bengaluru news

More than 20 Congress MLAs ready to join BJP, claims Karnataka minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:54 PM IST
While talking to media, Ramesh Jarkiholi said, "The former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is still our leader, there no question about it, I speak to Siddaramaih every day at least twice, there are many more leaders who are in the frontline of the Congress who are ready to join the BJP at any point of time."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
bengaluru news

Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Kannada cinema’s poster boy, actor Kichcha Sudeep says that actors are not valued by the number of fans, but by box office collections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bengaluru news

Karnataka home minister gives police a new target: Crack the dark web

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who chaired the meeting, said that the government would give all support to equip the force to fight cybercrime, which has emerged as “the biggest challenge for the state police”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Yatnal may be given 15 days to respond. The show-cause notice comes after weeks of Yatnal’s attacks against Yediyurappa
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Startups like Vogo and Bounce have seen a surge in demand for their two-wheeler shared services in cities like Bengaluru that beat 414 other cities across 57 countries to win the title of having the worst traffic in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Reservation demands by prominent communities add to Yediyurappa's troubles

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The chief minister, who turns 78 on 27 February, has struggled to manage expectations from various communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
bengaluru news

K’taka’s anti-cow slaughter law hits supplies, industry worth 500 cr affected

By Arun Dev and Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Cattle Bill was passed in the legislative council on Monday, ensuring an almost blanket beef ban in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP