Female stabbed to death by colleague for refusing his marriage proposal

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her colleague after she turned down his marriage proposal. According to police, she was stabbed in the neck by a colleague on Monday morning while she was on her way to work near Doddabele Road in Kengeri.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Venkatesh on charges of murder. According to police, after stabbing Anita, the victim, Venkatesh tried to take her to the hospital with help of a colleague, however, she was declared dead on arrival.

Venkatesh and Anita hail from Andhra Pradesh and were working for an FMCG manufacturing company near Kengeri. “They have been in Bengaluru for the past two years and were living in the accommodation provided by the company. They were friends for a long time,” said Kengeri police officials who have registered an FIR.

During the interrogation, police learned that Venkatesh had developed feelings for Anita and proposed marriage to her. However, Anita turned him down saying her parents will not agree to the marriage. As he continued to insist, she told Venkatesh that she was married to a relative back home when she was minor, but Venkatesh refused to believe her, said police.

“On Monday, he approached her when she was on her way to work. He tried to convince her several times, but when she refused, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her on the neck,” said a Kengeri police official.

Later, with the help of his colleagues, he took the profusely bleeding Anita to a hospital where she was declared dead. “He confessed that he had purchased the knife from a nearby shop and planned to attack her,” police officials added.

Kengeri police have taken the accused into custody and recovered the knife from the scene of the crime.

