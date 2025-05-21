FIR against individuals for secretly filming women in Bengaluru Metro, posting videos on Instagram without consent

The authorities in Bengaluru have registered a case against unidentified individuals behind an Instagram account accused of uploading voyeuristic videos of women travelling on the city’s Namma Metro. The name of the account itself—‘Metro Chicks’—has drawn criticism for its derogatory tone and objectification of women. (PTI file photo)

The account, operating under the handle ‘metro\_chicks’, had shared at least 14 videos taken without the knowledge or consent of women commuters before it was taken down following public outrage.

The posts, which first appeared on April 11, featured close-up footage of women’s bodies — often filmed as they walked or stood inside metro coaches or station platforms. The videos were typically accompanied by objectifying captions such as “Beautiful girls of Bengaluru,” prompting widespread anger and calls for accountability.

The content alarmed social media users, who flagged the posts and demanded immediate action. As the videos spread on the internet, several individuals tagged Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and city police officials, urging them to investigate the matter.

Although no formal complaint was initially lodged, the Banashankari police took suo motu action and filed a case on Tuesday night.

“The incident came to light through social media, although no formal complaint had been registered initially. We have booked suo motu action and filed an FIR on Tuesday night,” Banashankari police inspector B Kotresh told HT.

“A case has been registered under Section 67 of the IT Act, 2008 and Section 78(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons. Following police action, all posts and videos from the metro_chicks account have been deleted. We wrote to Instagram to identify the accused and would take stringent action,” he added.

The police have emphasised that sharing such content violates privacy and decency laws. Their FIR notes that these actions are in direct breach of cyber and criminal statutes designed to protect individuals from non-consensual filming and online exploitation.

Online, the backlash has continued to grow. Many users have expressed outrage over the exploitative nature of the content and demanded strict legal consequences.