FIR booked against BJP's CT Ravi over his social media post: Election Commission

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 21, 2024 07:07 PM IST

Chikkamagalur District Election Officer has filed an FIR against CT Ravi at Chikkamagalur Town Police Station under section 153A

An FIR has been registered against former BJP national general secretary CT Ravi over his social media post allegedly promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, among others, according to the Election Commission.

"Dear Hindus, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has declared war against us Hindus. It is high time we unite to protest and defend Sanatana Dharma from those who are out to destroy it," the former Karnataka Minister posted on 'X' on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of it, action was initiated against Ravi as per the prescribed guidelines of model code of conduct, the poll body said.

 Chikkamagalur District Election Officer has filed an FIR against him at Chikkamagalur Town Police Station under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code and 126 of the Representation of the People Act, it said.

 Reacting to the FIR, Ravi said: "I have received the details of the FIR filed against me by CONgress. As a Sanatani, I responded to the irresponsible and insensitive comments made by CONgress MP Rahul Gandhi." He said he would greatly appreciate it if the EC could share the details of the FIR lodged against the former Congress President for his statements hurting the sentiments of those who follow 'Sanatana Dharma."

News / Cities / Bengaluru / FIR booked against BJP's CT Ravi over his social media post: Election Commission
