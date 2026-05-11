Bengaluru, A 23-year-old woman from Manipur has alleged that she was subjected to harassment and physical assault on several occasions by her employers at the IIM campus here, police said on Monday. FIR filed after Manipur woman alleges assault by employers at Bengaluru IIM campus

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2021, and May 4, 2026, they said.

According to the police, in her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been working for nearly six years as a caretaker for the children of her employers, identified as Amar and Anshu, and had been residing with them on the IIM-B campus.

Since 2021, the employers had allegedly not been providing her with adequate food. She also alleged that whenever she fell ill, they physically assaulted her and snatched away her mobile phone.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she did not remember the exact dates and times of the incidents, but alleged that the couple had physically assaulted her on several occasions.

She further alleged that the last incident of physical assault took place on April 15 at around 2.30 am, when her employer, Anshu, allegedly pulled her hair and assaulted her.

According to the FIR, the employers allegedly assaulted her several times whenever she spoke to others, but she did not inform anyone out of fear.

The woman also alleged that her employers used to check the messages on her mobile phone and prevented her from going outside, police said.

She further alleged that on May 4, she was not given food from the morning onwards, following which she sought help from neighbours, who gave her food.

Using a neighbour's phone, she informed her aunt, who lives in Bengaluru and is the president of the Kuki Students Organisation Bengaluru.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at the Mico Layout Police Station on May 6 under Sections 115 and 127 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"All allegations are being looked into, and the matter is currently under investigation," a senior police officer said.

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