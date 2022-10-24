FIR filed against Kannada actor over movie comment

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for his comments in connection with the movie Kantara, police said on Sunday. The development comes days after a police complaint was lodged against the actor in the Udupi district by the right-wing outfit,Hindu Jagaran Vedike, for hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR comes after the 39-year-old actor was accused of passing derogatory statements while commenting on ‘Bhoota Kola’ tradition that is depicted in the movie Kantara. The ‘Bhoota Kola’ tradition shown in the Kantara movie is not a Hindu ritual, he had said.

Based on the complaint by Shankarapuram resident Shivakumar, the police have booked Chetan under Section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said that they will summon Chetan for questioning for further investigation.

The actor has not issued any statements regarding the FIR lodged against him.

Earlier, Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty during an interview had remarked that the Bhoota Kola tradition - which came into light after the movie’s success - is a part of Hindu culture. He had said, “The gods in Kantara are all part of our tradition and it is indeed a part of Hindu culture and rituals. Because I am a Hindu, I have belief and respect for my religion. What we have said is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma.”

Responding to Shetty’s comment, Chetan had tweet: “Glad our Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is making waves on a national level. Director Rishabh Shetty claims Bhoota Kola is ‘Hindu culture’. False. Our Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions predate Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. We ask that Moolnivasi cultures be shown w/truth on & off screen.” (sic).

After his tweet received a backlash from right-wing groups, Chetan had conducted a press meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday. During the press conference, the actor said: “It is wrong to say that ‘Bhoota Kola’ is part of the Hindu religion. Adivasis practice the ritual and there is no ‘Brahminism’ in Bhoota Kola. Don’t say Hindu in the movie. It is the culture of the Adivasis. It is unfair to put Adivasi culture in the column of Hindu religion.”

This is not the first time Ahimsa has grabbed the headlines. In February, he was arrested amid the hijab row in Karnataka allegedly for his objectionable tweets against a high court judge involved in the trial. The tweet in question was a retweet of his old tweet about justice Krishna Dixit regarding a rape case.

The old tweet posted on June 27, 2020 read: “This week KA (Karnataka) High Court Justice Krishna Dixit granted (granted) pre-arrest bail to rape-accused Rakesh B claiming ‘it is unbecoming of Indian woman to sleep after rape; that is no way women react when they are ravished.’ What’s ‘unbecoming’ is 21st c (century) misogyny of this judiciary Dixit fossil (sic).”

Amid the hijab row hearing, Chethan on February 16 again retweeted his old tweet and wrote: “This is a tweet I wrote nearly two years ago regarding a Karnataka High Court decision. Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now this same judge is determining whether #hijabs are acceptable or not in govt schools. Does he have the clarity required?” He was later released on bail in this case.

Reacting to the development, the actor said: “I have not got any calls or notices from the police. I have heard about this FIR from the media. I want to make it clear that I don’t have any personal problems with the director of the movie (Rishab Shetty). In fact, I have admiration for the movie he has made. But, I am raising my objection against the appropriation of Adivasi culture into Vedic Hindu culture. We oppose this, ideologically and factually.”

“Over the past one-and-a-half-year, cases have been filed against me. Earlier a case was filed for the use of the word Brahminism, but the case didn’t proceed further. Once again, I was arrested for another tweet. Following this incident, some Hindutva workers created a ruckus outside my house. It is because they can’t engage our arguments on an intellectual and factual basis, they are resorting to such steps,” he added.