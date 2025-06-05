FIR filed against unnamed people in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Thursday by the Cubbon Park police in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium which claimed 11 lives and left 47 injured on Wednesday evening. The FIR, however, does not name any accused. According to the police, around 50,000 people were within a 1-kilometre radius. (AFP photo)

“In total, eleven Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) have been filed at the Cubbon Park police station,” said an officer in the know of the development. Further details of the FIR are awaited.

The stampede occurred as thousands of fans gathered near the stadium to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 victory. The surge of the crowd reportedly led to chaos and panic, resulting in multiple casualties.

Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: What led to deadly crush at RCB’s IPL victory event?

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said most of the deceased were youths, including men and women, with several of them being students.

Demanding accountability on the incident, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state youth president Hanumapura, in a letter to the police commissioner, alleged that the deaths were “due to gross negligence, lack of crowd control, and mismanagement on the part of the KSCA.”

“The loss of these lives (was)... entirely avoidable had proper safety measures and protocols been in place,” Hanumapura stated in his letter.

According to the police, around 50,000 people were within a 1-kilometre radius and the number just kept increasing.