FIR registered against Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. Here's why
The college management conducted an event on Independence Day and it had reportedly caused inconvenience to the public.
A police case has been registered against Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru for allegedly organising an event without seeking prior permission from the authorities. College management conducted an event on Independence Day and it caused inconvenience to the public, news agency PTI reported.
Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (central division) R Srinivas Gowda told PTI, "Over 8,000 students attended the event and on August 15, such large number of crowds were not allowed to gather in the city without police permission. Hence, we have registered a case against the college management."
The videos that went viral on social media also showed police personnel intervening at the college fest to control the crowd. PTI also reported that people bought tickets to the fest which were sold for ₹100.
The college management reportedly did not allow a few students inside despite they having a visitor's pass, and students started screaming in protest. This led to inconvenience to the residents around, said the report.
The college management had also allegedly forced students to sell around 10,000 tickets for the fest. The tickets were printed and even distributed among the college students even before the fest. However, around 8000 people showed up to the event on August 15 and allegedly caused disruption to commuters and residents.
-
Summoned twice, Bobby Kataria was a no-show. Uttarakhand cops get warrant issued
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Gurugram-based body builder Bobby Kataria after he failed to appear before the police despite two notices in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly drinking liquor in the middle of the road in Dehradun last month by blocking the traffic. RS Rawat, in charge at Cantt police station in Dehradun said a team of police officers will be sent to his address in Haryana to execute the arrest warrant.
-
Srijan case: CBI court issues arrests warrants against ex-Bhagalpur DM Ramaiah
The special court of CBI in Patna on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against nine people including former Bhagalpur DM and JD(U) leader KP Ramaiah in connection with the multi-crore Srijan fund transfer case. CBI found Ramaiah, who was posted as DM of Bhagalpur in 2011, allowed opening bank accounts in Srijan Mahila Vikash Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS) with the help of then deputy collector Vijay Kumar and depositing ₹3.5crore in two separate accounts.
-
On Janmashtami, Bommai visits iconic Balaji temple with BS Yediyurappa. See pics
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh on Friday with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. CM Bommai celebrated Janmashtami in Tirupati along with Yediurappa and other BJP leaders of Karnataka. Yediyurappa was recently included in BJP's central parliamentary board, ahead of assembly elections in 2023. The move is expected to instill confidence in the BJP cadre of Karnataka.
-
Got death threat on Twitter for FIR against Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede to cops
Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Thursday complained to the Goregaon police that he had received a death threat on Twitter for filing a defamation case against Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. Deputy commissioner of police of Zone-11, Vishal Thakur, said that they have received information about the threat to Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer, and are verifying the complaint before registering a first information report (FIR).
-
UKSSSC paper leak: Uttarakhand STF makes first arrest in Uttar Pradesh
The special task force of the Uttarakhand police on Friday made the first arrest from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Uttarakhand subordinate service selection commission (UKSSC) paper leak case, a senior police official said. A resident of Dhampur in Bijnor district, Junior engineer Lalit Raj Sharma was associated with an “inter-state cheating mafia” based in Uttar Pradesh. “He (Lalit) was an important link between mastermind Rawat and the cheating mafia of Uttar Pradesh. His arrest is a major success for us,” the STF SSP said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics