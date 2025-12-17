Firecrackers banned, tight rules rolled out for New Year events in Bengaluru. Check details

As Bengaluru gears up to welcome the New Year, city police have announced a blanket ban on bursting firecrackers during December 31 celebrations and unveiled a detailed rulebook for parties and public events across the city. New Year celebrations at Bengaluru's MG Road, which drew more than 1 lakh people.

The restrictions are part of an extensive safety plan aimed at preventing disturbances and protecting women, children and senior citizens, at hotels, pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and other venues hosting year-end programmes, said a report by the Deccan Herald. In a bid to ensure accountability, police have obtained written assurances from pub and event owners, committing them to follow all prescribed norms.

Event organisers have been instructed to secure every mandatory clearance before hosting celebrations and to strictly comply with approved time limits. Use of loudspeakers will require prior permission, and sound levels must remain within the limits set under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, said the report.

To avoid crowding and potential hazards, authorities have capped attendance based on each venue’s sanctioned capacity. Celebrations are not permitted in basements, parking spaces or on terraces. Large LED screens and public-facing sound systems have also been disallowed, with live screenings permitted only inside enclosed premises, stated the report.

Security protocols have been significantly tightened. Venues must conduct frisking at entry points, install CCTV cameras at all critical locations and ensure proper fire safety measures are in place. Recorded footage must be stored for at least 30 days, and cameras facing public roads should be connected to the police control room wherever feasible, the report noted.

Organisers must also share advance details of celebrities, performers, artists and DJs with the local police. Security staff and bouncers can only be hired through PSARA-licensed agencies, and their identity documents and police verification details must be submitted beforehand.

Police have made it clear that any breach of these guidelines or involvement in unlawful activities during New Year celebrations will attract strict legal action against both organisers and property owners. Instructions issued by local police on the day of the event are to be followed without exception.

In addition, “No Smoking” and “No Drugs” signage must be clearly displayed at all venues. Authorities warned of zero tolerance towards the use, sale or storage of narcotic substances, the report further stated.

Parking on public roads will not be allowed, and organisers are responsible for arranging sufficient parking within their premises, along with clear directions for entry and exit to ensure smooth movement of guests.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.