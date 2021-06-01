First case of Black fungus detected in children from Karnataka; condition critical

Two cases of Mucormycosis have been reported among children in Karnataka on Monday -- an 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and a 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district -- making it the first-of-its-kind in the state.

Both the children were suffering from ‘acute juvenile diabetes’ and had contracted Covid-19, which came to light when they were taken to a hospital following contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The children were undergoing treatment at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon hospitals and their condition are stated to be critical.

“Two children are undergoing treatment for the black fungus infection at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals. They are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD),” a senior health official told PTI.





Karnataka was battling a resurgent second wave of Covid-19 when cases of Mucormycosis also started to rise. The state has reported more than 1,370 cases of Mucormycosis so far, of which as many as 51 people have lost their lives to the fungal infection. Bengaluru Urban reported 557 cases so far, the maximum in the state.

The state’s health minister K Sudhakar said they have received around 10,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection, from the Centre.

The state has also set up a task force specifically to look into the growing number of black fungus cases. Last month, it had declared Mucormycosis a notified disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

