Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has responded to the delay of BJP’s first list of candidates for assembly polls and said that another internal meeting is scheduled. He also said that the party has its political calculations, and the first list will be out soon.

‘First list will be out after…’: Karnataka CM Bommai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Karnataka: BJP leader KS Eshwarappa announces retirement from electoral politics

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We had a series of meetings. We did our political calculations. After Union home minister Amit Shah comes back to Delhi after another internal meeting will be done and the first list will be announced." Amit Shah had a series of meetings at Assam and Arunchal Pradesh on Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting at party headquarters in the national capital to finalise the names of candidates for assembly polls. Along with PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM Yediyurappa were also present in the CEC meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yediyurappa also said that 170 to 180 names will be announced on Monday but it was delayed. He said, “BJP will release its first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.” The second list will be followed later. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Bommai has already announced that he will be contesting from his Shiggon constituency.

The Congress has already released two lists in which the first list consisted of 124 names and the second one with 48 names. The Janata Dal (Secular) also released their first list of candidates. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.